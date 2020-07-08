Same-sex marriage endorsed

In this 2015 photo, campaigners call for public awareness on LGBT rights and same-sex marriage during a parade in downtown Bangkok. Five years later, the cabinet has endorsed a bill permitting such marriage. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The cabinet on Wednesday endorsed a bill permitting marriage registration of same-sex couples, and legal amendments to ensure they have the same rights as different-sex couples.

The bill and the amendment will now be put to a vote in the House.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code would ensure fairness for people of all genders.

The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Marriage registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. One or both of the couple must be of Thai nationality.

Minors who seek such marriage certification must have the consent of their parents, guardians or a court. After same-sex marriage registration, minors will be considered mature.

Spouses of civil partners will have their same legal rights as married husbands and wives, including with regard to personal and jointly-held property.

Civil partners can adopt a child or a partner can adopt an adoptive child of a spouse.

When one partner dies, the other will have the same inheritance rights as conventional married couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. Sections of the code concerning married couples will also apply to civil partners.

The amended Civil and Commercial Code will prohibit a man or a woman from getting married if he or she already has a civil partner.

A man or a woman can face a divorce lawsuit if he or she treats someone else as a civil partner.

"The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders... This strengthens the families of people with sexual diversity and is appropriate for the present social circumstances," Miss Ratchana said.

The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendment, would monitor the effectiveness of teh changes and plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted, she said.