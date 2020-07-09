Myanmar, Chinese illegal migrants arrested

Myanmar illegal migrants arrested in Phop Phra district of Tak on Wednesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Officials arrested 12 Myanmar and three Chinese illegal migrants in Phop Phra and Mae Sot districts on Wednesday.

They took into custody seven men and five women, all of working age of 18-35 years.

They had crossed the border through a natural passage in Moo 1 village of tambon Valley in Phop Phra on Wednesday night. They had no travel documents.

In Mae Sot, police arrested three Chinese - Chen Siding, 26, Shena Wenham, 25, and Liu Mingus, 25. They were in a taxi stopped at a checkpoint in Ban Huai Hin Fon village of tambon Mae Pa.

They had overstayed their visas for 106 days, an official said.