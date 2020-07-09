Fire guts Ayutthaya-period teak temple

Fire destroys the teak pavilion at Wat Chang Thong in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya on Wednesday night. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Fire gutted a teak pavilion at historical Wat Chang Thong, built in the Ayutthaya period, on Wednesday night. Damage was estimated at 20 million baht.

The blaze at the temple in tambon Ko Rian of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district was reported about 9pm, police said.

About 20 fire engines were rushed to the scene, where fierce flames were already engulfing the two-storey teakwood prayer pavilion. The blaze was fanned by a strong wind. Fire fighters took over an hour to put out the flames.

The pavilion's top floor was used for prayers and the ground level for merit-making.

Thawat Mailueangthong, 65-year-old temple director, said there were 13 monks living there. One of them raised the alarm after hearing an explosion, possibly from a short circuit, on the ground floor of the pavilion.

The fire spread very quickly, he said. Fortunately, no one was injured.