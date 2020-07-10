Sealed, santised zone for visiting US army delegation

The entrance pathway at army headquarters in Bangkok was santised and covered over before the arrival of the US army chief-of-staff. (Army photo)

The army sealed and sanitized the areas where the United States army chief-of-staff will go during his visit to army headquarters on Friday.

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong ordered the entrance and coridor be santised and the floor covered at the Sri Sitthi Songkhram building, where he was to meet Gen James McConville and his delegation.

This was a precedent for safety procedures at venues that receive special foreign delegations in the future.

The hallway and the building at army headquarters will be cordoned off for the next 14 days, the incubation period for coronavirus disease 2019.

Gen McConville was scheduled to go to army headquarters after meeting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House at 9.30am. Afterwards he will end his two-day official visit and leave for Japan.

The visiting delegation complied with strict disease control measures set by Thailand, and was also tested for Covid-19.