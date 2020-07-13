Boat crewman held for vicious murder

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A Cambodian crewman is being held for the brutal murder of a compatriot on a fishing boat in the sea off this southern province on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Methi Pachuenjai, deputy chief of Tha Sala police, said the skipper of the fishing boat reported the death by a radio call.

When the trawler arrived at Ban Dan Phasi boat pier in Tha Sala district about 11.30pm, alleged killer Long Nai, 41, was handed over to the police.

The police said the stabbed and battered body of another man, Vichai Van, 48, was in the crew quarters.

Pol Lt Col Methi said boh men were Cambodians and had a deep personal conflict. While at sea, the two had several fist fights.

On Sunday afternoon, while the boat off Tha Sala district and Vichai was sleeping in a hammock, Mr Long allegedly attacked him with a knife and an iron pipe, stabbing and beating him repeatedly.Vichai was killed.

The murder was witnessed by the skipper, who then locked Mr Long in the room with Vichai's body and made a radio call to police.

The murder suspect allegedly admitted to the crime.