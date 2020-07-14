Temporary immigration hub opens doors

Social-distancing measures are put in place at a temporary centre for immigration services in Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district that is now open to foreign visitors seeking short-stay extensions. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

A temporary immigration service centre is now up and running at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province to alleviate congestion at the Immigration Bureau as foreigners flock to seek short-stay extensions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pol Col Pakkapong Sai-ubon, deputy commander of Immigration Division 1, said the new office at the Central Investigation Bureau in Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Pak Kret district is open for three services only including short-stay extensions. It is on Popular Road, Ban Mai Subdistrict, Pak Kred District, Nonthaburi province.

The other two types of services are 90-day place of residence reports and 24-hour reports on accommodation, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Piti Nithinonthaset, commander of Immigration Division 1, said the opening of the Muang Thong Thani centre is in line with the disease control policy of Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang.

It will ease crowding as many foreigners are still unable to return to their countries due to airport closures forced by the pandemic, he said.

He also suggested that foreign nationals check the bureau's website, http://bangkok.immigration.go.th or its Facebook if they have inquiries about the services. The bureau's hotline number is 1178.

In March, an office was opened at Muang Thong Thani for foreign visitors seeking visa extensions and other services, but it was closed when the Interior Ministry auto-extended stays for some categories of foreigners to July 31.