Some local elections this year, says minister

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Bangkok's Chatuchak district in the March 24, 2019 general election. (File photo: Patipat Janthong.)

Long=delayed elections will probably be held for at least one type of local administration this year, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said on Tuesday.

Speaking before a cabinet meeting, Mr Niphon said the Interior Ministry and the Election Commission (EC) had not yet discussed local elections.

The EC must first redraw constituency boundaries for all types of local elections and publish them in the Royal Gazette.

There are four types of local elections - provincial administration organisations (PAOs); tambon administration organisations (TAOs); municipalities of three levels; and special administrative areas - the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Pattaya City.

Mr Niphon said after the new constituencies are clearly defined, candidates could decide where to run. Redrawing of some electoral boundaries was already finished.

After all preparations were done, the Interior Ministry and the EC would meet for consultation. The EC would then fix the dates for each type of election, for publication in the Royal Gazette.

Mr Niphon said he expected one kind of the local election would be held this year.

Asked about the Move Forward Party's suggestion that local elections be tentatively set for Dec 13, Mr Niphon said December was possible, but he was not sure about the date.