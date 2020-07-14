Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Some local elections this year, says minister
Thailand
General

Some local elections this year, says minister

published : 14 Jul 2020 at 16:06

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Bangkok's Chatuchak district in the March 24, 2019 general election. (File photo: Patipat Janthong.)
A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Bangkok's Chatuchak district in the March 24, 2019 general election. (File photo: Patipat Janthong.)

Long=delayed elections will probably be held for at least one type of local administration this year, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said on Tuesday.

Speaking before a cabinet meeting, Mr Niphon said the Interior Ministry and the Election Commission (EC) had not yet discussed local elections.

The EC must first redraw constituency boundaries for all types of local elections and publish them in the Royal Gazette.

There are four types of local elections - provincial administration organisations (PAOs); tambon administration organisations (TAOs); municipalities of three levels; and special administrative areas - the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Pattaya City.

Mr Niphon said after the new constituencies are clearly defined, candidates could decide where to run. Redrawing of some electoral boundaries was already finished.

After all preparations were done, the Interior Ministry and the EC would meet for consultation. The EC would then fix the dates for each type of election, for publication in the Royal Gazette.

Mr Niphon said he expected one kind of the local election would be held this year.

Asked about the Move Forward Party's suggestion that local elections be tentatively set for Dec 13, Mr Niphon said December was possible, but he was not sure about the date.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Motorway toll fees waived for long weekend

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiving of toll fees on two motorways for six days for the long-weekend public holiday from July 25 to July 28 inclusive.

17:02
Thailand

Some local elections this year, says minister

Long=delayed elections will probably be held for at least one type of local administration this year, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said on Tuesday.

16:06
World

Malaysia's opposition said gearing up for snap polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's opposition is preparing for early elections after a crucial vote in the lower house this week showed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may lack a parliamentary majority, said Mohd Shafie Apdal, a potential rival for the premiership.

16:05