Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Motorway toll fees waived for long weekend
Thailand
General

Motorway toll fees waived for long weekend

published : 14 Jul 2020 at 17:02

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Leave early: Holidaymakers rush to get out of the city during New Year long weekend. (File photo)
Leave early: Holidaymakers rush to get out of the city during New Year long weekend. (File photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiving of toll fees on two motorways for six days for the long-weekend public holiday from July 25 to July 28 inclusive.

The two motorways are Highway 7 Bangkok-Pattaya and Highway 9 on Bang Pa In-Bang Phli, Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khae and Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khunthian sections. Tolls will be waived from 12.01am on July 24 to midnight of July 29, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday.

The cabinet on June 30 approved Monday July 27 as a substitute holiday for Songkran, which was earlier postponed.

Since July 28, a Tuesday, is already a holiday observing His Majesty the King’s birthday, the announcement created a four-day weekend, July 25-28.

Earlier, the cabinet put the three Songkran festival days on hold this year at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, to prevent people travelling and spreading the disease.

It has yet to assign the remaining two Songkran days. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Bangkok gears up for motor show as restrictions ease

Bangkok on Tuesday prepared to host its twice-postponed annual auto show, with organisers saying it would showcase the country's success in containing the coronavirus.

17:57
Business

Recovery slows but 0% policy rate unlikely: BoT

Thailand's economic activity may not return to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic until 2022, but the country's record-low policy interest rate of 0.50% is unlikely to go to zero percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.

17:33
Thailand

Motorway toll fees waived for long weekend

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiving of toll fees on two motorways for six days for the long-weekend public holiday from July 25 to July 28 inclusive.

17:02