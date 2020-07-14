Motorway toll fees waived for long weekend

Leave early: Holidaymakers rush to get out of the city during New Year long weekend. (File photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiving of toll fees on two motorways for six days for the long-weekend public holiday from July 25 to July 28 inclusive.

The two motorways are Highway 7 Bangkok-Pattaya and Highway 9 on Bang Pa In-Bang Phli, Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khae and Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khunthian sections. Tolls will be waived from 12.01am on July 24 to midnight of July 29, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday.

The cabinet on June 30 approved Monday July 27 as a substitute holiday for Songkran, which was earlier postponed.

Since July 28, a Tuesday, is already a holiday observing His Majesty the King’s birthday, the announcement created a four-day weekend, July 25-28.

Earlier, the cabinet put the three Songkran festival days on hold this year at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, to prevent people travelling and spreading the disease.

It has yet to assign the remaining two Songkran days.