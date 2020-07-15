Five more returnees infected

Staff at Samsenwittayalai School in Bangkok clean the canteen. The school was closed on Wednesday over Covid-19 concerns. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Wednesday reported five new cases of coronavirus disease, all quarantined returnees.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the five new patients had returned from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

One of them was a woman aged 48 who arrived from the US on Saturday and was quarantined in Bangkok. On Monday she lost her sense of smell and had a sore throat and excessive phlegm. She tested positive on Monday.

Two others were male workers aged 43 and 49 who returned from Singapore on Monday. They were ill on arrival and tested positive at a quarantine area of Suvarnabhumi airport. They were sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan province.

The two others were a man aged 27 and a woman aged 35, who arrived from the UAE on July 2 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive on Monday, 11 days after arrival, but remained asymptomatic.

Of the total 3,232 cases, 3,092 had recovered including one patient released on Tuesday. Eighty-two patients remained at hospitals. The death toll was stopped at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 221,698 to 13.46 million. The death toll increased by 5,696 to 581,221. The United States had the most cases at 3.54 million, up by 65,594, and the most deaths at 139,143, up by 896.

Brazil ranked second with 1.93 million cases, up by 43,245, and 74,262 deaths, up by 1,341, and India third with 937,487 cases, up by 29,842, and 24,315 deaths, up by 588. Thailand ranked 100th.