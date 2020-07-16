Rayong locals implored to undergo Covid-19 tests

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday ordered all provincial governors to survey people who were in Rayong at the same time as a 43-year-old infected Egyptian soldier and offer them tests for Covid-19.

Permanent secretary for Interior Chatchai Phromlert sent an urgent letter to provincial governors nationwide regarding the infected soldier who visited Thailand from July 8 to 11.

He stayed at the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel and visited a shopping mall.

The ministry said people who feared they might have been at the mall during the soldier's visit should contact health authorities if they are concerned they might have contracted the virus.

"If provinces suspect there are people who might have been in close contact with the infected person, they are required to implement their disease control measures. They can also ask the Public Health Ministry for an outbreak investigation," Mr Chatchai said.

Director of Buddhachinaraj Phitsanulok Hospital Suchart Porncharoenphong said five people from Phitsanulok who were staying at the hotel had tested negative for Covid-19.

All will be self-quarantined until July 25.

According to the Phitsanulok public health department, the group of five people stayed at the hotel from July 7 to 10 and returned to Phitsanulok on July 11.

All wore face masks in public. They said they learned from social media on Monday that they had stayed at the same hotel as the infected soldier.

Chief of the Phitsanulok public health department Kraisuk Petchara Buranin said the five were at low risk of contracting the virus.

They wore face masks at the hotel and only left their rooms to take pictures at the pool without going near other people and ate breakfast at the hotel's buffet restaurant.

The provincial public health department added the soldier ate delivered meals and did not dine at the hotel's restaurant.

Provincial governors, including those of Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Loei earlier issued an urgent order to summon people who travelled to Rayong and Bangkok to contact the provincial administration to test for Covid-19 and self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

It is not known how many have contacted authorities in response to the order or whether any are putting up resistance.