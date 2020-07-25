Clip returns to haunt Wirachai

Wirachai: Facing legal action

The Royal Thai Police Office (RTPO) has initiated legal action against deputy national police chief Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta for allegedly releasing an audio clip which caused damage to the police force, according to an official source.

The charges were filed last week by the RTPO's Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation on the orders of national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda ahead of the premier's July 23 order reinstating Pol Gen Wirachai to the RTPO.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the order transferring Pol Gen Wirachai back to the police force on Thursday, about six months after he was moved to the PM's Office in January for defying a direct order from his boss, Pol Gen Chakthip.

The source said the audio clip apparently involved a phone conversation leaked on the morning of Jan 9.

In the recording, a senior police officer was heard warning a subordinate and deputy police spokesman, Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, later confirmed it was a conversation between the national police chief and Pol Gen Wirachai.

Pol Gen Chakthip was also heard saying that a police general should not take orders from a police lieutenant general and that Pol Gen Wirachai should not do anything that would lose him his trust.

On that day Pol Gen Wirachai had appeared to defy an instruction by Pol Gen Chakthip to stay out of an investigation into shots that were fired at the Lexus SUV of former immigration chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, who is now a special civilian adviser to the PM's Office. Pol Gen Wirachai, however, met reporters at the Office of Police Forensic Science while he supervised the examination of the vehicle.

According to the source, a fact-finding panel headed by inspector-general Pol Gen Chanasit Wattanawarangkoon concluded Pol Gen Wirachai was wrong for releasing the audio clip and asked the Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation whether it constituted an offence against the RTPO or not.

The finding was reported to Pol Gen Chakthip who ordered the Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation to take legal action against Pol Gen Wirachai.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, the police spokesman, said on Friday a disciplinary inquiry into Pol Gen Wirachai's conduct is nearly complete and is expected to be submitted to Pol Gen Chakthip soon.