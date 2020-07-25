Three new cases returnees from US, Sudan

Thais who had been stranded overseas and selected groups of foreigners continued to arrive in Thailand at Suvarnabhumi airport on July 13. The government on Saturday reported three new Covid-19 cases, all returnees from Sudan and the United States. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Three Thai returnees in state quarantine have been infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,282 cases.

A 23-year-old employee, who arrived from Sudan on July 10, was in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. She tested positive on Tuesday but showed no symptoms, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Saturday.

The other two returnees from the US were a 14-year-old student and a 23-year-old employee who arrived on July 11 and were sent to a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. They underwent coronavirus tests on July 23. The former had a sore throat while the latter showed no symptoms, the centre said.

The new infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 3,282, with fatalities unchanged at 58. Of the infected patients, 3,109 had recovered, including two new recovering cases, or 94.73%. A total of 115 patients remained in hospitals.

Global Covid-19 cases stood at 15.93 million, up by 287,264 over the previous 24 hours, with 642,622 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 4.24 million, increasing by 78,336.

Brazil was second, with the number of cases rising to 2.34 million, up by 58,249. Thailand ranked 105th among 211 affected countries.