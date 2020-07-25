Six Myanmar illegal migrants caught

Border patrol police talk to six Myanmar nationals who were caught shortly after sneaking across the border through a natural border crossing in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Six Myanmar nationals, who allegedly paid a Thai broker 6,500 baht each to help them enter Thailand, have been arrested for illegal entry in Muang district.

A combined team of border patrol police, soldiers and immigration officers was despatched to a border area in tambon Ao Noi of Muang district following a tip-off that illegal migrants would be smuggled into the country. Pol Snr Sgt Maj Damnoen Khumsa received the information and reported to his superiors.

Officers later found six men with bags crossing the border on foot. They signalled them to stop for a search but the men ran away and were caught later.

During the interrogation, the Myanmar nationals told authorities that they had allegedly paid 6,500 baht each in brokerage fees to a Thai man who promised to send a vehicle to pick them up and bring them to a Thai employer.