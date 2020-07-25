Police defend decision to revoke 'Boss' warrants

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, then 27, enters Police General Hospital to undergo a blood test on Sept 3, 2012 following the hit-and-run crash that killed a traffic police officer. (File photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Police have defended their decision to revoke all arrest warrants for billionaire hit-and-run suspect Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, saying they could face negligence charges if they continued to pursue a case that prosecutors have dropped.

An investigator confirmed on Saturday that all warrants in the systems of Interpol, the Immigration Bureau and the Office of the Royal Thai Police had been revoked.

To withdraw a warrant issued by a court, the officers will have to wait for the court to reopen on Wednesday after the long holiday weekend. After that, they would inform Mr Vorayuth, said Pol Lt Col Thanawut Sa-nguansuk, deputy superintendent for investigation at the Thong Lor police station in Bangkok.

The decision to drop all charges against the 35-year-old scion of the Red Bull energy drink empire has sparked public outrage over the impunity enjoyed by the rich in Thailand.

But police say they are duty-bound to comply with the decision of the Department of Southern Bangkok Criminal Litigation. Prosecutors there decided late last month not to press the remaining outstanding charge of reckless driving causing death against Mr Vorayuth. The news only leaked out this week. The statute of limitations on the charge still had seven years to run.

If police continued to seek an arrest, they could face prosecution under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which covers dereliction of duty by public officials, said Pol Lt Col Thanawut.

Mr Vorayuth was accused of driving his black Ferrari when it hit the rear of a policeman’s motorcycle at high speed, dragging his body along Sukhumvit Road before speeding away in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012. The victim was Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, who was based at the Thong Lor station.

A source familiar with the case said Mr Vorayuth’s lawyer had met a lawyer representing relatives of the dead policeman and they agreed on compensation payments in an out-of-court settlement. The relatives reportedly decided not to file civil and criminal suits against Mr Vorayuth.

However, nobody has seen a document about the agreement regarding the settlement. The Office of the Attorney General has not commented on the case.

According to the source, Pol Sgt Maj Wichian was in a relationship with Nongnut Saengprapas but the couple never registered their marriage and they had no children. They ended their relationship before the officer was killed.

By law, the legal spouse of the dead officer would have priority for any compensation payments. The family of Mr Vorayuth paid 3 million baht in compensation to siblings of the dead officer.

Ms Nongnut reportedly raised the issue of compensation in 2016 with Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, then commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. However, she has not commented on the matter since.