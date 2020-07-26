Anti-govt protests continue in provinces

Anti-government demonstrations by students and youths were held in several other provinces apart from Bangkok on Saturday, with emphasis on calls for a House dissolution, an end to intimidation on the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

In Kanchanaburi, at about 5.40pm a group of about 50 young people comprising secondary school students and students from various universities who are native of this western border province gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in Muang district.

The protesters held aloft placards and banners with messages attacking the government and military dictatorship. They called for the House of Representatives to be dissolved to make way for a new election, for the government to stop all forms of intimidation on the people and for the constitution to be rewritten.

The demonstration was peaceful. About 50 police and military personnel were deployed to ensure law and order.

At 6pm, the demonstrators sang the national anthem and flashed a three-finger sign with their hands. They yelled, "Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy", three times before dispersing.

In Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, at about 5pm a group of students and people gathered at the open ground in front of the city tower in Muang district.

Student leaders took turns to went up a stage to call for a House dissolution nd for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

At 7pm the protesters turned on the lights of their mobile phones and flashed the symbolic three-finger sign before ending the demonstration.

In Phetchabun, at about 6pm about 10 youths staged brief gathering in front of the clock tower in Lom Sak district of this central northern province to voice the same demand.