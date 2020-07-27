Tourists flock to Khao Yai for long holiday

Traffic is congested on Thanarat Road in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima as tourists flock to Khao Yai National Park. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large number of tourists have flocked to the Khao Yai National Park in this northeastern province for a long holiday from Saturday to Tuesday, causing heavy traffic along the road to the park.

From Saturday, vehicles taking tourists from various parts of the country are seen converging in a large number in Pak Chong district before heading up to the national park along Thanarat road.

Traffic is particularly heavy at the tollgate to the park. Inside the park, tourists take up lodging separately at various spots to get a full view of natural beauty and take a breath of fresh air at camping grounds on the highlands.

In Wang Nam Khieo district, home to many famous natural attractions, restaurants and lodging facilities, is also a favourite destination for tourists. Traffic along Highway 304 is also heavy.

In nearby Buri Ram province, the Khao Kradong Volcano Forest Park has been visited daily by more than 3,000 tourists. Popular attractions include the suspension bridge which allows them to see the beauty of the crater of an extinguished volcano, about 265 metres above the mean sea level.

The forest park has been renovated for tourists.

Other tourist spots in the country, including Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun, is also reported to have been flocked by tourists.