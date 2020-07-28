Man dies in motorcycle crash

Police and rescuers at the scene where a factory worker died when his motorcycle crashed into a power pole in Hat Yai, Songkhla, on Monday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A factory worker was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a power pole in Hat Yai district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident was reported about 7am on Hat Yai-Rattaphum road near Moo 5 village in tambon Khuan Lang, Pol Sub-Lt Chanon Srisuwan, of Hat Yai police station, said.

Emergency responders found the man lying dead at the foot of the power pole, with severe head injuries, near a crash-damaged Honda Click.

The man was later identified as Piyapan Satae, 30, from Narathiwat, a factory worker at the Southern Industrial Estate in tambon Chalung of Hat Yai district.

Nobody witnessed the accident.



