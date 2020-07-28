Suspect flees, leaving wife to face drug charges

Kittima Ronnakan hides her face after police raided her house in Hat Yai, Songkhla, searching for drugs. Her husband fled as they burst in. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A woman was arrested and 20,004 methamphetamine pills and 28 grammes of crystal meth seized at a house in Hat Yai district on Tuesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, police broke into a house at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Hae through the back door.

They found only Kittima Ronnakan, 22, in the house. Their prime target, her husband Sompop Chaimit, 49, slipped out of the house through the front door as they burst in, narrowly escaping arrest.

He left Ms Kittima alone at the dinner table.

A search of the house revealed 28gm of crystal meth in packets under the dinner table, and 10,004 meth pills in a suitcase in the bedroom.

With Ms Kittima's cooperation, the police found another 10,000 meth pills hidden in a cement pipe outside the house.

Ms Kittima said her husband had recently brought home 100,000 meth pills. Most of them had been sold to clients, according to police.

She was charged with having drugs in possession with intent to sell. Police were looking for Mr Sompop, who was released from prison only late last year after serving time in another drug case.



