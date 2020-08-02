Fugitive drug dealer killed by police

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A drug dealer who previously shot and seriously injured an undercover police officer was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police in Khong district on Saturday, police said.

On July 29, Phadungsil Lohakart, 38, allegedly shot Pol Sub Lt Song Tuaykrathok, of Muang police station, before fleeing the scene of the crime. The officer was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine.

Pol Sub Lt Song was seriously injured and admitted to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where he was treated in an intensive care unit.

Police launched a manhunt for Phadungsil and posted a 30,000 baht reward for information leading to his arrest.

At about 1pm on Saturday, about 50 policemen laid siege to a two-storey house at Moo 1 village in tambon Non Teng believed to be the suspect's hideout. He was ordered to surrender.

Police said Phadungsil, who was on the upper floor of the house, opened fire at officers below, and an exchange of fire continued for about 20 minutes.

After the gunman stopped shooting, police said, they cleared the house and found Phadungsip lying dead inside. He was hit five times in the chest, an arm and a wrist.

The police recovered 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 1,000 baht in a strap bag near the body.

The body was sent to Khong Hospital for an autopsy.