Red Bull prosecution probe known Tuesday

A representative of law students nationwide holds a tilted 'prosecution' scale, with a Red Bull energy drink bottle on one side and a cube with the word 'poor' on all sides on the other. The group asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to set up a panel to investigate public prosecutors after they decided to drop all charges against Red Bull scion Vorayutn Yoovidhya at the NACC office in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A seven-member panel of prosecutors set up to investigate the dismissal of charges against Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya in an alleged hit-and-run case in 2012 is set to reveal its findings on Tuesday, Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said on Monday.

He said the panel will hold a press conference at 10am to reveal the investigation results in the name of the Office of the Attorney-General at meeting hall No.120 on the first floor of the government office complex on Chaeng Watthana road.

The panel was currently in a rush to conclude an investigation report before meeting the media on Tuesday, Mr Prayuth said. The report will also be forwarded to Wongsakul Kittipromwong, the attorney-general.

To be present at the press briefing are Somsak Tiyawanich, deputy attorney-general and chairman of the panel, and other panel members.



