Red Bull prosecution probe known Tuesday
published : 3 Aug 2020 at 16:08
writer: Online Reporters
A seven-member panel of prosecutors set up to investigate the dismissal of charges against Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya in an alleged hit-and-run case in 2012 is set to reveal its findings on Tuesday, Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said on Monday.
He said the panel will hold a press conference at 10am to reveal the investigation results in the name of the Office of the Attorney-General at meeting hall No.120 on the first floor of the government office complex on Chaeng Watthana road.
The panel was currently in a rush to conclude an investigation report before meeting the media on Tuesday, Mr Prayuth said. The report will also be forwarded to Wongsakul Kittipromwong, the attorney-general.
To be present at the press briefing are Somsak Tiyawanich, deputy attorney-general and chairman of the panel, and other panel members.