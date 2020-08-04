Army officers posted at quarantine hotels for visiting US troops

US soldiers arrive at U-tapoa airport, in Rayong, on Monday, and were taken to alternative state quarantine (ASQ) hotels after going through a health check. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Thai soldiers have been posted at the two hotels in Bangkok where 107 visiting US troops are staying under 14-day quarantine, to ensure no recurrence of the incident in Rayong when an infected Egyptian soldier went out visiting malls.

Two officers from the 2nd Cavalry Division have been stationed at the Conrad Hotel on Witthayu Road, and two others from the Special Warfare Division at the Anatara Riverside Hotel, according to a Royal Thai Army press release issued on Tuesday .

The four officers would help the hotels supervise the US soldiers, who are in quarantine from Aug 4-18.

The two hotels are serving as alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facilities, and provide three meals a day to the US soldiers, the statement said.

The army said information earlier given out by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), was wrong.

Earlier media reports said one of the hotels the soldiers were staying at was the Anantara Siam Hotel. In fact, it was the Anantara Riverside Hotel. The press release asked all media outlets to correct the information.

According to the army press release, there are 107 visiting US soldiers.

The US military was covering all expenses during their quarantine period, the statement said.

A special flight landed at U-tapao airport in Rayong on Monday morning, carrying US soldiers from Guam. They went through a rigorous health check in compliance with guidelines issued by CCSA, the centre's spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Monday.

From the airport, the soldiers were taken to ASQ at the Conrad Hotel in Bangkok. The soldiers are in the kingdom for the SFAB SMEE joint drill with the army.

In the evening, a second contingent of US soldiers arrived from Japan and were checked in at the Anantara Riverside Hotel after thorough screening at U-tapao airport.

They are to participate in the Balance Torch exercise with the army.