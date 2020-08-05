Fire at ice factory warehouse

Firemen at the ice factory warehouse blaze in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district early on Wednesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire caused major damage to an ice factory warehouse and three vehicles in Phra Pradaeng district in the small hours on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Capt Saksit Butwong, a duty officer at Samrong Tai police station, said the blaze at the ice factory on Soi Wat Mahawong at Moo 3 in tambon Samrong was reported about 30 minutes after midnight.

The warehouse, built on 50 square wah of land, was already engulfed in flames when the first of five fire engines arrived from Poo Chao Saming Prai and other municipalities. Loud explosions were heard as refrigerated containers in the warehouse detonated.

The firemen brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. Two pickup trucks and a motorcycle parked inside were also burnt.

Police were investigating, but said the likely cause was an electrical short-circuit. There was nobody in the warehouse when the fire broke out.

The full damage was still being assessed.