Gender recognition bill set to be tabled

Tunyawaj: 'No end to discrimination'

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will table its gender recognition bill for consideration by parliament in October amid concerns it will leave behind those who do not fall into designated categories, especially non-binary and intersex people.

The move came after the cabinet approved the civil partnership bill last month. If ratified, it will legalise same-sex unions.

The gender recognition bill will establish the rights of transgender people who have been denied access to services, job opportunities, and welfare benefits on the grounds of their gender identities not matching sexes designated on their birth certificates.

Chompoonute Nakornthap, the chair of the working group on the gender recognition draft bill for the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, said her team "hit the ground running" early this year after a push for legislation came under political pressure.

She said the bill abides by human rights concerning gender identity and expression, thereby not forcing transgender people to undergo gender reassignment surgery to seek their title change.

"We will submit the bill to parliament before the end of the parliamentary session in October," she said.

"We have taken note of all groups, including non-binary people. We are still discussing legal details for those seeking title change, but whether or not it will come true rests with those in power," Ms Chompoonute told the Bangkok Post after the forum titled "Moving Forward to Success".

The event was held recently to discuss the gender recognition law and collect opinions at Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus by the House committee on children, youths, women, the elderly, the disabled and ethnic groups and the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights (ThaiTGA).

Meanwhile, Move Forward MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, the spokesman for the House committee on children, youths, women, the elderly, the disabled and ethnic groups, said he had finished drafting the bill on gender recognition, which he said differs from the government's version on how those seeking title change can identify as male, females, and others.

"Nevertheless, it won't bring an end to discrimination," he said.