Cops nab three foreign suspects

Three foreigners have recently been arrested in two different criminal cases, police said on Thursday.

Two suspects arrested in the first case were only identified as Roshan from Iraq and Ghassan from Syria who were wanted for alleged robbery and assault, police said.

The arrest of Mr Roshan on July 13 and Mr Ghassan on July 31 followed a complaint by a Thai beauty salon owner, who told Lumpini police her foreign husband and three-year-old son were injured by the two suspects who also allegedly robbed them and made off with an Apple watch on July 3.

It emerged Mr Ghassan was being prosecuted in three other criminal cases and was prohibited from leaving Thailand, while Mr Roshan had previously been arrested and charged for illegal entry, police said.

In the other case, a male Nigerian national identified only as Nonso was arrested on July 23 with 12 small bags, each containing a pellet of compressed cocaine, police said.

The arrest of the man, who is believed to be a member of a transnational drug gang, followed a tip-off that he had entered Thailand illegally and was staying at a condominium in Suan Luang district of Bangkok and dealing drugs.

Police arrested him on July 23 while he was about to get in a car in a car park, police said.

He was charged with possession of a Type 2 narcotic with intent to sell.

A background check revealed he had entered Thailand illegally two years ago, police said.