Soldier injured in ambush
Thailand
General

Soldier injured in ambush

published : 9 Aug 2020 at 09:58

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

NARATHIWAT: A soldier was injured in an ambush in Bacho district on Saturday night, police.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm while Warrant Officer Serm Seedaeng, 56, leader of a civic action team of the 2nd Rifle Battalion at Chulabhorn military camp in Muang district, was driving his pick-up along Bacho-Ban Thon road near Buke Sudo village in tambon Bare Tai.

An unknown number of men hiding on a roadside opened fire at the pick-up. Warrant Officer Serm was hit by one shot that went through the outer part of the left ear and his pick-up was damaged by some other shots.

The officer, who is from Pattani's Mai Kaen district, was admitted to Bacho Hospital.

An investigation was underway into the incident.

