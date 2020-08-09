Section
Youths in anti-dictatorship rally in Buri Ram
Thailand
General

published : 9 Aug 2020 at 10:35

writer: Surachai Piragsa

BURI RAM: A group of youths and students staged a rally in the name of "Buri Ram Youths for Liberation" at a public park in Muang district of this lower northeastern province on Saturday.

At the rally, which began at about 5pm at the Rom Buri public park near the Sapan Yao intersection, the demonstrators called for the dissolution of parliament, an end to government intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

Cloth banners with anti-government messages were put up around the rally site.

Student and youth leaders took turns to voice political opinions. The demonstrators flashed a three-finger sign against dictatorship. They performed a "black magic" rite to expel dictators before dispersing in an orderly manner.

A number of police were deployed to maintain law and order. Public health officials were also at the scene to advise the demonstrators to put on coverings and provide them with hand sanitising gel.


