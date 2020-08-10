Students rally quietly in Phitsanulok

A small group of young people rally against dictatorship on the Nan river bank in Muang district, Phitsanulok, on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: About 20 young people staged a brief rally against dictatorship in Muang district of this central northern province on Sunday.

A large number of police, uniformed and plainclothed, were deployed ahead of time to the open area on the bank of the Nan river in front of Wat Phra Sriratanamahathat where the rally was tentatively scheduled for 4pm.

At 4pm, about 20 people turned up at the rally site. One of them held a cardboard sign with an anti-dictatorship message.

None of the students played a leadership role at the rally. No anti-government speeches were made.

They showed a three-finger sign against dictatorship. A statement was issued demanding the dissolution of parliament, an end to intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

At 6pm the students dispersed.