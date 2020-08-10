Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Students rally quietly in Phitsanulok
Thailand
General

Students rally quietly in Phitsanulok

published : 10 Aug 2020 at 11:01

writer: Chinnawat Singha

A small group of young people rally against dictatorship on the Nan river bank in Muang district, Phitsanulok, on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
A small group of young people rally against dictatorship on the Nan river bank in Muang district, Phitsanulok, on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: About 20 young people staged a brief rally against dictatorship in Muang district of this central northern province on Sunday.

A large number of police, uniformed and plainclothed, were deployed ahead of time to the open area on the bank of the Nan river in front of Wat Phra Sriratanamahathat where the rally was tentatively scheduled for 4pm.

At 4pm, about 20 people turned up at the rally site. One of them held a cardboard sign with an anti-dictatorship message.

None of the students played a leadership role at the rally. No anti-government speeches were made.

They showed a three-finger sign against dictatorship. A statement was issued demanding the dissolution of parliament, an end to intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

At 6pm the students dispersed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

No new infections

No new coronavirus cases, imported or domestic, and no additional deaths reported in Thailand on Monday.

11:45
Thailand

Pickups collide head-on, driver killed

PHITSANULOK: Two fully-loaded pickup trucks collided on Highway 11 in Phrom Phiram district on Monday morning. The driver of one pickup was killed and the other seriously injured, police said.

11:41
Thailand

Students rally quietly in Phitsanulok

PHITSANULOK: About 20 young people staged a brief rally against dictatorship in Muang district of this central northern province on Sunday.

11:01