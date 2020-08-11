Elderly woman hit, killed by pickup

A police officer takes measurements at the scene where a pickup hit and killed an elderly woman crossing a busy road in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An 80-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a busy road in Muang district late on Monday night.

Police and emergency services rushed to the outbound side of Suranarai road in tambon Cho Ho after the accident was reported.

They found the woman lying unconscious on the road with a broken right arm and contusions all over her body. Rescuers attempted to resuscitate her, but she died.

She was identified as Chum Suksuwan, 80, who lived in tambon Nai Muang of Muang district.

Witnesses told poice the woman was trying to cross the road when the traffic was still heavy. She narrowly avoided being hit several times before being struck by a pickup in the far right lane.

Police were questioning the driver.



