Operation to salvage sunken ferry expected late this month

The Raja 4 ferry that sank off Koh Samui as seen by divers searching for the missing passengers. (Photo supplied)

SURAT THANI: An operation to salvage Raja 4 ferry, which capsized on the night of Aug 1 off Koh Samui island, is expected to begin late this month when weather conditions are expected to improve, governor Wichawut Jinto said on Tuesday.

The ferry sank in a strong storm and high waves after it departed from Koh Samui island, heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland. On board were 16 people, a pick-up truck and three lorries -- two loaded with compressed garbage blocks and the other with electronic and recyclable waste.

Of the 16 people on board, 11 survived, three died and two are still missing. The missing men are Tiwakorn Vachararit, a boat crewmember, and Chaichan Laosap, a lorry driver.

Mr Wichawut said that 11 days after the boat capsized, the search still continued for the missing men.

About four or five blocks of compressed garbage had floated off the lorries on the sunken ferry. Villagers who happened to find the garbage blocks should pick them up to prevent them from polluting the sea and return them to Raja Ferry Plc, the operator of the sunken Raja 4 ferry, for a reward, the governor said.

The governor said an operation to salvage the sunken ferry is expected to begin late this month when the weather is likely to improve. A boat for the operation would be brought from Chon Buri province.

At present, strong storms and high waves are still prevailing, he said.



