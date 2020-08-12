Man arrested for jealous-frenzy murder

The car in which Sumontha Maskhiriwong was travelling when she was pulled from the passenger seat and stabbed to death, at the crime scene in Ron Phibun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday night. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man has been arrested and charged with pulling his girlfriend out of a car and stabbing her to death in a fit of jealous frenzy.

Armed with a warrant issued by Thung Song Court, police detained Thirapong Suwanphan, 26, at his house in tambon Hin Tok in Ron Phibun district on Wednesday.

Mr Thirapong was accused of killing Sumontha Maskhiriwong, 38, a fish vendor at Hua Id market in Muang district, on Tuesday night.

The accused and the slain woman were reportedly lovers. Sumontha had a house in Muang district and another in Ron Phibun district.

According to police, about 9pm, Sumontha was a passenger in a car driven by another woman, Kridaporn Silasit, travelling along a road in tambon Hin Tok. They were followed by Mr Thirapong on a motorcycle.

At Ban Saithan, Mr Thirapong tooted his horn and signalled Ms Kridaporn to stop her car. When Ms Kridaporn complied, Mr Thirapong walked up to the front passenger door, opened it, dragged Sumontha from the seat and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife.

Mr Thirapong fled on foot, leaving the motorcycle at the scene.

When the police arrived, Sumontha was lying dead in a pool of blood beside the car. She had 19 stab wounds.

Mr Thirapong allegedly confessed he killed Sumontha out of jealousy after learning she had an affair with another man, according to police.