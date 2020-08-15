'The Kingmaker' banned in South

Imelda Marcos, shown here at a 2015 rally with her son, Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, is the subject of the documentary film The Kingmaker. (Reuters File Photo)

The Kingmaker, a 2019 documentary about Imelda Marcos, has been banned in the South as authorities felt its title and posters are “inappropriate”.

Thida Polpalitkarnpim, the founder of the Documentary Club who brought the show to Thailand, posted on Facebook that a plan to screen the film during the weekend in the South had been scrapped.

Officials said its title and poster were controversial and they were “not comfortable” with allowing it to be screened at this time.

Ms Thida said the film had been shown in Bangkok without problems for six weeks. “When we applied for screening, it was rated ‘general’,” she said.

It was also shown in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast without a problem, she added.

The Kingmaker, directed and written by Lauren Greenfield, focuses on the life of the Philippines’ former first lady Imelda Marcos and her dream of restoring the faimily’s past glory after exile through her son.

The movie can still be seen in Bangkok at Lido Connect and House Samyan.