Majority for physical test on lifetime driving licence holders: Poll

A majority of people agree with the idea that holders of lifetime driving licences should take a physical test to ascertain their ability and ensure road safety, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on 1,511 people aged 37 and over of various levels of education and occupations.

A majority of the people polled -- 67.90% -- held driving licences and 32.10% did not. Of licence holders, 84.41% said their licences were for private passenger cars while 15.59% said theirs were for other vehicles.

Of the passenger car licences, 48.15% were for five years, 45.38% were for life and 6.47% were temporary licences.

Asked about the proposal for holders of lifetime licences to be called in to undergo a physical test, a majority or 59.84% agreed with it, saying most lifetime licence holders are now elderly, which might reduce their driving ability, so the test is required for their safety and that of others.

On the other side, 38.89% disagreed, saying it has never been proven that most accidents are caused by holders of lifetime driving licences, and requiring them to take the test would be a waste of time. The remaining 1.27% did not answer.

Asked about the ages of lifetime licence holders who should be called to take the physical test, 33.39% said all of them should take the test; 29.80% said the test should be required for those over 60 years old; 21.99% said those over 50 should take the test; and 14.82% said only those over 70 years old should be required to do so.

Asked what the Land Transport Department should do with the lifetime licence holders who do not pass the test, 60.04% said they should be required to renew their examinations for driving licences; 23.68% said nothing should be done with them; 14.82% said their licences should be confiscated; and 1.46% had not answer/not interested.

Lifetime driving licences are no longer issued in Thailand. However, existing lifetime driving licence holders can continue to use them, leading to calls for them to be tested.