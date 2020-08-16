Section
409kg ganja seized on border, two arrested
Thailand
General

published : 16 Aug 2020 at 16:27

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Security authorities display more than 400 kilogrammes of comprssed marijuana seized in Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom on Saturday night. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: A combined government force on Saturday night arrested two men on a Mekong river bank in Tha Uthen district with 409 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in their possession.

Col Uthai Nilnet, commander of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, said on Sunday the action followed the seizure of about 70,000 methamphetamine pills in Tha Uthen district last week.

Documents obtained in the earlier operation led to the bust late on Saturday night when the two men -- Komkai Saenchai, 30, and Thirapol Saen-sa-ard, 25, both from Tha Uthen district, -- were arrested on the Mekong river bank near Ban Kaeng in tambon Nong Thao.

The two suspects allegedly confessed they were hired for 10,000 baht to deliver the marijuana to clients inside the country after it was smuggled across the river from Laos.


