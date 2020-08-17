Kuwaiti killed in Phuket motorbike crash

The damaged Kawasaki z900 motorcycle after the crash that killed a Kuwaiti man in Kathu district, Phuket, early on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Kuwaiti man was killed when his high-powered motorbike crashed into a power pole in Kathu district in the small hours of Monday, police said.

Pol Lt Peerawat Yodto, a Kathu duty officer, said the accident occurred about 12.45am on Phra Phuket Kaew road near the Si Ko intersection, opposite Krungthai Bank's Kathu branch office.

Emergency responders found a man dressed in a black-white singlet and grey warm-up sports trousers dead on the ground with a severe head injury, beside a power pole. A damaged Kawasaki z900 motorcycle was close by.

There were no eyewitnesses. Local residents said only that they heard a loud noise. On looking outside they saw a man lying in a pool of blood, and a motorcycle, and called police.

The man was not wearing a crash helmet.

Police said it appeared the man was travelling in the direction of Patong beach, ran off the road at a bend and hit the pole. They were examining footage from security cameras in the area. Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital were asked to do an autopsy.

The Kuwaiti embassy would be informed and would contact relatives, an official said.