Couple flee as SUV goes up in flames
Thailand
General

published : 18 Aug 2020 at 10:00

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The SUV burns fiercely as emergency responders arrive in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early Tuesday morning. The driver and his girlfriend escaped, but suffered serious burns. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: A man and his girlfriend narrowly escaped death when their sport utility vehicle burst into flames in Pattaya early on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred about 1.30am in Soi Phra Tamnak 5 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the Totoya Fortuner was engulfed in crackling flames and smoke.

They doused the fire with water, but the car was a gutted wreck.

The couple in the car had narrowly escaped death, fleeing from the burning vehicle but suffering serious burns. They were immediately rushed to a hospital.

The man told the police they had parked on the roadside. When he lit a cigarette with a lighter, the vehicle erupted in flames. They scrambled out of the car, and he called an emergency number for help.

The man and his girlfriend were reported to be out of danger, but remained under close medical watch.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. 


