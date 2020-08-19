New Covid-19 case returned from India

Students wearing face masks visit the Science Centre for Education in Bangkok on Tuesday, when the country marked National Science Day and reported one more Covid-19 case, imported from India.

The government on Wednesday reported one new case of Covid-19 infection, a quarantined masseuse who returned from India, raising the total number of cases to 3,382.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the 37-year-old woman arrived on Aug 8 on the same flight as 18 previously confirmed cases and was quarantined in Bangkok.

Her infection was confirmed by her second test, but she remained asymptomatic

So far, 3,286 people had arrived from India and the Covid-19 infection rate among them was 9.89%.

Of the total cases, 3,199 people had recovered, including nine released over the past 24 hours, and 125 patients remained at hospitals. The death toll had stopped at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 257,605 over the past 24 hours to 22.31 million while the worldwide death toll was up by 6,923 to 784,353. The United States had the most cases at 5.66 million, up by 43,999, and the most deaths at 175,074, up by 1,358.

Brazil came second with 3.41 million cases, up by 48,637, and 110,019 deaths, up by 1,365. India was third with 2.77 million cases, up by 65,022, and 53,014 deaths, up by 1,089. Thailand was in 115th place by the number of confirmed cases.