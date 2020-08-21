Sira claims fellow govt MP threatened to knock out his teeth

Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka shows reporters a copy of the threatening message allegedly posted on Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintaranont's Facebook page, after filing a complaint with Nong Song Hong police in Bangkok on Friday. The printout says: "Ai Sira, where ever I see you, I will make you lose all teeth. You don't know me well." (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka has asked police to take action against fellow government MP Mongkolkit Suksintaranont, alleging the leader of the small Thai Civilized Party threatened to knock out all his teeth.

The two men have been exchanging barbs since Mr Mongkolkit recently suggested Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha should resign so that a more capable person could step in and do the job.

Mr Sira on Friday filed a complaint with Pol Lt Col Supawut Wisetwoharn, deputy chief at Thung Song Hong police station in Bangkok. He accused Mr Mongkolkit of threatening his physical safety in violation of Section 392. The complaint relates to an alleged post on Mr Mongkolkit's Facebook page.

The PPRP MP for Bangkok has been at odds with the leader of the small coalition party since Mr Mongkolkit told news media that Gen Prayut should resign from office if he failed to control the anti-government demonstrations within one month.

The Thai Civilized Party leader told reporters he believed that even more people would take part in a major rally at Thammasat University planned for Sept 19.

Not only university and high school students would be there, but also people made jobless by he economic slump, Mr Mongkolkit said.

He said if the prime minister was unable to control these rallies, he should resign so that some other, more capable person could do the job.

Mr Sira accused Mr Mongkolkit of threating him in a message posted on his Facebook page,

According to Mr Sira, the uncivilized message said: "Ai Sira, where ever I see you, I will make you loose all teeth. You don't know me well."

The PPRP MP said he saw no need to talk with Mr Mongkolkit, because he was the victim in this matter.

“What did I do wrong? Is he a member of parliament? Does this parliament let such the MP behave like this? MPs must have morality and represent their constituents.

"Mr Mongkolkit also asked Gen Prayut to resign from the post of prime minister to take responsibility if he fails to control this situation with the mob," Mr Sira said

"I want to ask him whether he should be the one who resigns. Mr Mongkolkit once carried an explosive device to parliament, and that led to a complaint being filed against him at Bang Pho police station,’’ he added.

On Oct 30 last year Mr Mongkolkit showed reporters a device containing the explosive TNT during a press conference held at parliament by the House committee on military affairs. He said he had it "to test parliament's explosives detectors".

The secretary-general of the House secretariate, Sorasak Pienvej, lodged a complaint with Bang Pho police over the incident.

On Friday, Mr Sira showed a copy of the alleged message to reporters at the police station where he filed his complaint.

Mr Sira said he wanted to know what House Speaker Chuan Leekpai thought of such hooliganism on the part of an MP. Should the MP resign?

He defended an earlier remark offering to help Mr Mongkolkit if he had financial problems. He was only concerned because the MP donated his monthly salary to help people affected by Covid-19. Mr Sira insisted he was not being harsh on Mr Mongkolkit.

Thairath reported Mr Mongkolkit had donated 91,376.76 baht to the Office of the PM's permanent secretary to support the government's efforts to solve Covid-19 issues. He showed evidence of his donations on his Facebook page on Aug 4, according to Thairath.

Mr Sira also said he would not accept any challenge if Mr Mongkolit asked him to exchange punches. He also would not compromise on his police complaint, even if a senior figure asked him to.

Mr Sira said he had assigned his legal team to look into Mr Mongkholkit’s morality.