Murder suspect caught after accident

Ekachai Phetrak, who is wanted for murder, receives medical attention in Surat Thani Hospital after a motorcycle accident in Muang district of Surat Thani on Sunday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A suspect wanted under three court warrants for murder, attempted murder and robberies was caught after an accident in which he was injured in Muang district in the small hours on Sunday, police said.

Pol Col Prawit Engchuan, the Surat Thani police chief, said that at about 12.10am a motorcycle ran off the road at a bend and rammed into a power post. The accident occurred.on the out-bound side of Surat Thani-Ban Nasan road in front of the Southland Rubber Company, Surat Thani branch, in tambon Makham Tia.

The motorcycle driver was injured in the neck. He was helped at the scene by student volunteers from Surat Thani Rajabhat University and rescuers from a charity foundation who took him to Surat Thani Hospital.

The volunteers and rescuers happened to notice that the injured man's face resembled that of a man who appeared on a police notice. In the notice, the man was wanted under three court warrants. They informed the police.

The police went to the hospital and confirmed he was Ekachai Phetrak, alias Khai Dam, 31, from Surat Thani's Vibhavadi district.

Pol Col Prawit said that on June 25, 2020 Mr Ekachai and two other suspects staged a robbery and injured a man in Muang district, Surat Thani.

Later that year, on Aug 17, he allegedly shot and killed his brother-in-law, Prasert Nakkhong, in Vibhavadi district.

In 2019, Mr Ekachai was suspected of involvement in an attempted murder and robbery in Khun Thale district.

Pol Col Prawit said the rescuers would be given a 10,000 baht reward for the information that led to the arrest of the wanted man.