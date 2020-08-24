Pattaya-Map Ta Phut motorway opens

Section
Thailand
General

published : 24 Aug 2020 at 19:22

The Khao Shee-ohn ramp, part of the No.7 motorway, leads to Highway No.331 in Sattahip, Chon Buri. (Screenshot from a video clip by Government House)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday officially opened the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut motorway in Rayong province.

The 17.8-billion-baht No.7 intercity highway, which took four years to complete, links the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). It will connect with U-Tapao international airport in a later stage, completing the EEC network since the airport has a capacity to serve 60 million in the future.

Of the cost, 11.8 billion baht was for construction and 6 billion for land expropriation. 

The motorway also has potential to link U-Tapao with Rayong, Prachin Buri and Cambodia in the future, Transport Minister Saksayam Chichob said in May. 

The motorway has three ramps. The Huai Yai ramp leads to Highway No.3 near Pattaya. The Khao She-ohn ramp connects Highway No.331 in Sattahip, Chon Buri. The U-Tpao ramp leads to Highway No.3 in Ban Chang, Rayong.

The toll is free until October.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (centre) opens the Pattaya-Map Phut motorway in Rayong on Monday. (Government House photo)

