Canal-side walkway collapses, 8 injured

Spectators who fell into Khlong Nong Ngu Hao in Samut Prakan's Bang Sao Thong district when a walkway collapsed during a boat race on Monday. (Photo: Suthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred about 4pm when a large number of people were on the 1-metre-wide elevated concrete walkway cheering their favourite boats.

A 10m-section of the bridge suddenly collapsed under the weight of the spectators, dumping many people into the canal amid a shower of broken concrete slabs.

Eight people, most of them sitting in boats moored under the walkway, were injured by the falling rubble, two of them seriously. Five were admitted to hospital, two with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries.

Five boats moored under the walkway were sunk by the falling concrete slabs.

Pol Col Worawut Pankhao, the Bang Sao Thong police chief, and Atthapol Samsaen, an assistant district chief, were among those who hurried to the scene.