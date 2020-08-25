Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Canal-side walkway collapses, 8 injured
Thailand
General

Canal-side walkway collapses, 8 injured

published : 25 Aug 2020 at 11:28

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Spectators who fell into Khlong Nong Ngu Hao in Samut Prakan's Bang Sao Thong district when a walkway collapsed during a boat race on Monday. (Photo: Suthiwit Chayutworakan)
Spectators who fell into Khlong Nong Ngu Hao in Samut Prakan's Bang Sao Thong district when a walkway collapsed during a boat race on Monday. (Photo: Suthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred about 4pm when a large number of people were on the 1-metre-wide elevated concrete walkway cheering their favourite boats.

A 10m-section of the bridge suddenly collapsed under the weight of the spectators, dumping many people  into the canal amid a shower of broken concrete slabs. 

Eight people, most of them sitting in boats moored under the walkway, were injured by the falling rubble, two of them seriously. Five were admitted to hospital,  two with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries. 

Five boats moored under the walkway were sunk by the falling concrete slabs.

Pol Col Worawut Pankhao, the Bang Sao Thong police chief, and Atthapol Samsaen, an assistant district chief, were among those who hurried to the scene. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+5 Covid imports

The government on Tuesday reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all quarantined Thai returnees, as total cases rose to 3,402.

11:31
Thailand

Canal-side walkway collapses, 8 injured

SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.

11:28
Thailand

Facebook to challenge govt demand to block group critical of monarchy

Facebook said on Tuesday it was planning to legally challenge the Thai government after being "compelled" to block access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the monarchy.

11:22