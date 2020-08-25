Cabinet approves extension of emergency for another month

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through Sept 30 to control the Covid-19 outbreak as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local transmission.

The Cabinet’s move was in line with the proposal from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. The powers under the state of emergency, and its fifth extension since the initial order in March, allow the government to act quickly in case of a crisis, he added.

The Cabinet, which met in the eastern province of Rayong Tuesday, also approved keeping the value-added tax rate at 7% for another year through September 2021, according to Ratchada Thanadirek, another government spokesperson.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Cabinet also approved a budget of 1 billion baht to support production of a vaccine.