Officers get Apirat pep talk

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong pays respects to the statue of King Rama V as he presides over a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the opening of the Royal Thai Army headquarters. Gen Apirat goes into mandatory retirement in October. CHANAT KATANYU

Outgoing army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong on Thursday urged army officers to uphold their oath to protect the country's key institutions and support the government in bolstering national unity.

The remark was part of his speech delivered to a group of 71 army officers during an award presentation ceremony at the army's headquarters. The speech followed a merit-making ceremony attended by high-ranking officers from 14 army units.

Gen Apirat, who goes into mandatory retirement on Oct 1, praised and thanked officers for their work and contribution that was not only in the army's interest, but also the public's.

He said every officer represents the army and they must maintain honour and dignity. Volunteerism, gratefulness and sacrifice are virtues they all should possess.

He stressed army officers must uphold their pledge to protect the country's key institutions and be part of the government's mechanism in national unity that would help lead the country toward prosperity and security.

"The army must do its job with honour", he said.