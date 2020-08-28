125,000 rai hit as flooding worsens

At least 125,000 rai of farmland and residential areas are flooded in Sukhothai and Phitsanulok, according to satellite tracking by Gistda.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) released its latest satellite data which shows the extent of the flooding of farmland and residential areas in the provinces.

Sukhothai received the water from upstream Phrae before the floodwater made its way down to Phitsanulok. The provinces have borne the heaviest brunt of the floods, according to the authorities.

In Sukhothai, 100,000 rai of land in 42 tambons of six districts have been hit by the floods which also ravaged 25,000 rai across nine tambons in three districts of Phitsanulok.

Some of the floodwater was being channelled into the catchment fields in Bang Rakam district of Phitsanulok to help ease the impact on farmers and mitigate damage on downstream provinces.

According to the Gistda, the floods have swallowed about 14,000 rai of paddy fields in Sukhothai and 2,000 rai in Phitsanulok.

The satellite data will be used as a reference by state authorities in pinpointing the flood-damaged properties and calculating the right amounts of compensation.

Meanwhile, a team of military specialists yesterday conducted an aerial inspection of flooded zones along the Yom River in Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts. The river appears to be receding in parts and the situation is expected to return to normal at the weekend.

Lt Gen Chalongchai Chaiyakham, commander of the 3rd Army Region, ordered the aerial inspection flight.

The army said that despite the Royal Irrigation Department's best effort to divert the floodwater to the Chao Phraya River basin, the operation is proceeding slowly because of the sheer amount of water flowing downstream.

This has caused to water to accumulate and surge until it bursts riverbanks in some areas.

Also, the army has sent soldiers to assist in the evacuation of flood victims and deliver food to stranded residents.

The assistance has continued in certain flood-affected areas in Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Chiang Mai and Lampang. The soldiers were on hand to hand out food and necessities and will stay with the stranded residents until the floods have receded and the areas are rehabilitated.

The army has been working with various agencies in putting help across while the authorities were keeping a close watch on the weather. According to commander, the concern now was more heavy rain may hit the North and unleash another round of destruction. The soldiers and relief officials were on standby around the clock.

Lt Gen Chalongchai said the masses water were heading down the Yom River. After the Bang Rakam district, they have reached Sam Ngam district of Phichit where emergency response agencies were have launched their operations to mitigate the effects of floods.

Yesterday, about 10 houses were flooded in low-lying spots in tambon Rang Nok of Sam Ngam district. Residents moved their belongings to higher ground.