Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dumped cardboard box contained a 'body'
Thailand
General

Dumped cardboard box contained a 'body'

published : 28 Aug 2020 at 10:25

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

A rescue worker opens the dumped box and reveals its shocking contents, in Bangphli district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
A rescue worker opens the dumped box and reveals its shocking contents, in Bangphli district, Samut Prakan, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man who found a cardboard box dumped beside a road was shocked when a quick look inside showed what appeared to be a woman's body.

The man, who would not give his name, said he found the 50x100cm box in bushes beside a road parallel to Suvarnabhumi irrigation canal in Bangphli district on Thursday evening.

He cautiously opened it and saw woman's hair. Shocked, he quickly left the box and phoned a help line, thinking a human body might have been dumped near his house.

Rescue workers arrived, opened the box up and found what looked like a hunched corpse wrapped in white cloth.

When the cloth was removed, a female body lay naked, face down. A closer look revealed it was a life-sized sex doll. The rescuers burst into laughter.

They handed the doll back to the finder, asking him to help "dispose of it properly".

The man said it had been taken care of, but would not say how he "disposed" of it.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tighter covid-19 precautions for provinces bordering Myanmar

With a new wave of Covid-19 reported in Myanmar, the Interior Ministry has ordered tightened security along the border to prevent illegal immigration, and strict health checks on people arriving through official crossings.

11:20
Thailand

Dumped cardboard box contained a 'body'

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man who found a cardboard box dumped beside a road was shocked when a quick look inside showed what appeared to be a woman's body.

10:25
World

Blue planet: Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

WASHINGTON: Water covers 70% of the Earth's surface and is crucial to life as we know it, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate.

09:45