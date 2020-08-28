Six more cases, one a medical tourist

Visitors and vendors wear face masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 at a farm product fair in Nonthaburi province on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Friday reported six new cases of coronavirus disease, three Thais and three foreigners, all in quarantine.

They included a 36-year-old woman from Ethiopia who is here for medical treatment, and her Ethiopian husband, 34, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

Both arrived on Wednesday and were staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. Their infection was confirmed in their first test on the same day.

Three of the new Covid-19 patients are Thais, and the other a US national.

A Thai male welder, 45, arrived back from Uzbekistan on Aug 19. He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was confirmed by his second test on Monday.

A Thai woman, 36, arrived from the Philippines on Aug 15 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. Her infection was found by her second test on Thursday.

The other is a Thai maid, 44, who arrived from Germany last Saturday at the same time as an American man, 62, who has a work permit in Thailand.

The man stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility and the woman was quarantined in Samut Prakan province. They both tested positive in the first test on Wednesday.

All six cases were asymptomatic.

So far, infection rates were 0.42% among arrivals from Ethiopia, 0.21% from Uzbekistan, 1.06% from Germany and 0.85% from the Philippines, the CCSA said.

The new cases raised the national total to 3,410, of whom 3,237 had recovered (95%) and 115 patients remained at hospitals.The death toll was unchanged since June 2, at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 282,436 over the previous 24 hours to 24.62 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 6,057 to 835,627. The United States had the most cases at 6.05 million, up by 46,286, and the most deaths at 184,796, up by 1,143.