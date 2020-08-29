Committee puts off subs meet

A House committee's meeting on the navy's submarine procurement has been postponed to Monday.

Democrat MP for Ratchaburi Akkharadet Wongphithakrot, in his capacity as spokesman of a House committee scrutinising the budget bill for the fiscal year of 2021, told the press that a subcommittee on durable product items, state enterprises, ICT equipment and revolving funds had been asked to meet with the committee to submit the results of its consideration of the navy's procurement of two submarines worth 22.5 billion baht.

However, the meeting would be postponed to Aug 31 since there were many time-consuming budget considerations for other projects during this period, said the spokesman.

According to Mr Akkharadet, if the committee wants more information about the submarine procurement, representatives of the navy will be invited to clarify the matter.

The meeting was also postponed from Wednesday and yesterday.