Drug suspect killed, three police injured in firefight

Police arrive at this house in Lan Saka district on Monday to arrest a couple living there on drug charges but a gunfight occurred. One suspect was shot dead and three policemen were injured. (Photo supplied by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A suspected drug dealer wanted under a court warrant was killed and three policemen injured in an exchange of fire in Lan Saka district on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at about 8am when a team of police led by Pol Maj Phramoon Kongchu from Kamala police station in Phuket went to a house at Moo 12 village in tambon Kamlon, Lan Saka district, with court warrants for the arrests of Udom Rattanamanee, 46, and his wife Areeya Panthip on drug charges.

At the house, the police met Preecha Rattanamanee, Udom's father, and showed him the arrest warrants.

While Mr Preecha was going up the second floor, supposedly to get his son, Udom suddenly opened fire from inside the house with an M16 rifle and an 11mm pistol. A firefight ensued.

Mr Preecha returned with a knife and unexpectedly stabbed Pol Sgt Maj Wattana Kanchana in the neck, leaving a deep cut.

Pol Maj Phramoon sustained a gunshot wound in the head and another policeman, Thanomsak Wisuthisak, was shot in the left leg. The three wounded policemen were admitted to hospital.

Udom was found dead in the house, with the M16 and the 11mm pistol found near the body.

Pol Maj Gen Nanthadet Yoinual, deputy chief of Region 8 Provincial Police, said Udom and Mrs Areeya, who was pregnant, were on police record as major drug dealers in Phuket. Udom was released from a prison not long ago after serving a jail term.

Mrs Areeya was arrested. Udom's father, Mr Preecha, was also apprehended for obstructing and hurting a policeman on duty.