Border school closed over Covid-19 scare

Students of Ban Kui Yae School in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchnaburi, check the temperatures of villagers in the wake of a Covid-19 scare. (Photo: the school's Facebook account)

KANCHANABURI: A school in Thong Pha Phum district has been temporarily closed after three students were found to have been in close contact with three men who illegally crossed the border from adjoining Myanmar and stayed in their house, health officials said.

The three students are in 3rd, 4th and 7th grade at Ban Kui Yae School, which has 857 students and 45 teachers.

The three Myanmar men illegally slipped across a natural border pass in tambon Huay Khayeng on Aug 23 and stayed in Ban Phu Lo in tambon Lin Thin, at the house where the three students live.

On Aug 31, two of them went to tambon Kui Yae Hospital after falling sick. They were found to have a high fever, with temperatures of 39°C and 40°C. The hospital reported the cases to Thong Pha Phum health office, suspecting the men may have Covid-19.

The three men were detained for illegal entry and Thong Pha Phum health office gave instructions they be admitted to Thong Pha Phum Hospital for a Covid-19 test.

The office also said the three students who had been in close contact with them should stay at home for 14-days isolation.

The principle then closed Ban Kui Yae School for three days, Sept 1-3, pending the result of the Covid-19 tests on the three Myanmar men.