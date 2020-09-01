Finance Minister Predee resigns after 26 days

Finance Minister Predee Daochai gestures during a briefing on economic policies at the ministry on Aug 17. He submitted a resignation letter on Tuesday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Finance Minister Predee Daochai has submitted his resignation after 26 days in the job, citing health reasons.

The former president of Kasikornbank reportedly submitted the letter on Monday but Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has yet to approve it.

Mr Predee was royally appointed on Aug 6 under the quota of the prime minister.

According to earlier media reports, Mr Predee disagreed with his deputy, Santi Prompat from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), over the reshuffle of high-ranking officials, in particular who should head the Excise Department.

Mr Predee reportedly wanted Lavaron Sangsnit, director of the Fiscal Policy Office, for the post, but Mr Santi preferred Prapas Kong-Ied, director of the State Enterprise Policy Office.

The cabinet on Tuesday appointed Mr Lavaron as chief of the Excise Department, but Mr Predee resigned anyway.

Sources at the PPRP said news about Mr Predee’s resignation came on Monday. “We’ve always thought he wouldn’t last long because he had no political experiences,” he said.