Chinese arrested in Tak for illegal entry

The six Chinese men arrested in Mae Sot district of Tak on Wednesday for illegal entry into Thailand. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Six Chinese men were arrested in Mae Sot district of this northern border province on Wednesday morning for illegal entry.

The arrests were made on the bank of the Moei river, which marks the border with Myanmar, near Ban Huay Muang in tambon Tha Sai Luat by a team of soldiers from the 4th Infantry Regiment, border patrol police and village defence volunteers.

Travel and identification documents were seized from the six men. They and their papers were handed over to the Mae Sot immigration office for further action.

The 4th Infantry Regiment, Mae Sot police, territorial defence volunteers and village defence units of Mae Sot district have set up joint teams to patrol the border, especially at natural border crossings over the Moei river.

They have also set up security checkpoints to prevent smuggling of drugs, timber and stolen vehicles across the border, and entry by illegal migrants looking for work.

There are concerns illegal migrants may bring with them the corononavirus disease, which is spreading in Myanmar, and spark a new outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Thailand.