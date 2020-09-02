Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chinese arrested in Tak for illegal entry
Thailand
General

Chinese arrested in Tak for illegal entry

published : 2 Sep 2020 at 10:53

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

The six Chinese men arrested in Mae Sot district of Tak on Wednesday for illegal entry into Thailand. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)
The six Chinese men arrested in Mae Sot district of Tak on Wednesday for illegal entry into Thailand. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Six Chinese men were arrested in Mae Sot district of this northern border province on Wednesday morning for illegal entry.

The arrests were made on the bank of the Moei river, which marks the border with Myanmar, near Ban Huay Muang in tambon Tha Sai Luat by a team of soldiers from the 4th Infantry Regiment, border patrol police and village defence volunteers.

Travel and identification documents were seized from the six men. They and their papers were handed over to the Mae Sot immigration office for further action.

The 4th Infantry Regiment, Mae Sot police, territorial defence volunteers and village defence units of Mae Sot district have set up joint teams to patrol the border, especially at natural border crossings over the Moei river.

They have also set up security checkpoints to prevent smuggling of drugs, timber and stolen vehicles across the border, and entry by illegal migrants looking for work.

There are concerns illegal migrants may bring with them the corononavirus disease, which is spreading in Myanmar, and spark a new outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chinese arrested in Tak for illegal entry

TAK: Six Chinese men were arrested in Mae Sot district of this northern border province on Wednesday morning for illegal entry.

10:53
World

Pilots report man flying with jet pack near LA airport

LOS ANGELES: The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it had launched a probe after pilots landing at Los Angeles airport over the weekend reported seeing a person in a jet pack flying right next to them.

09:45
Business

Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

NEW YORK: More than 50 Black former McDonald's franchisees have sued the fast food chain claiming a "systematic" pattern of racial discrimination that hindered their success and forced some out of business -- claims the company strenuously denies.

07:45